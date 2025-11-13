Indian benchmark indices with big gains on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues led by resolution for the US shutdown and trade deal developments with India. BSE Sensex jumped 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 84,466.51, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 180.85 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 25,875.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, November 13, 2025:

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics, Alkem Labs, NSDL, Ipca Labs, Voltas, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Dynamics, Dilip Buildcon, GMR Airports, Jubilant Foods, SAMIL, Muthoot Finance, NBCC (India), Orkla India, Page Industries, PG Electroplast, Titagarh Rail Systems and others shall announce their September 2025 quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ADF Foods, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Patanjali Foods, Sasken Technologies, Knowledge Realty Trust and Kriti Nutrients shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution today.

Ather Energy: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II (NIIF II) is likely to sell up to 2.34 per cent of its existing total equity stake in the EV player through a block deal. The offer size is valued at up to Rs 551.1 crore. The floor price for the block deal has been set at Rs 620 per equity share.

Advent Hotels International: Shares of the luxury and upper-upscale hotels in prime high-demand shall make its stock market debut NSE and BSE today. Carved out of Valor Estate (formerly DB Realty), Advent Hotels International operates independently with a focused strategy for developing, owning, and managing marquee hotel assets across India.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal major reported a 319.5 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 3,183 crore, while revenue increased 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 58,689.3 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda margins improved to 15.6 per cent, while tax expenses fell 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1,039.4 crore.

State Bank of India: The leading state-run lender has signed a non-binding term sheet with Care Ratings to purchase 29.7 lakh equity shares (representing a 9.9 per cent stake) in CareEdge Global IFSC (CGIL).

Vedanta: The government reiterated its objection to Vedanta's proposed demerger, citing pending claims worth Rs 16,700 crore that could be jeopardised by the restructuring. As the NCLT concluded hearings and reserved its verdict, officials flagged a sharp drop in asset coverage post-demerger and alleged non-disclosure of litigation-linked liabilities.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-run defence player reported a 43 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 107.5 crore, while revenue declined 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,118.5 crore for July-September 2025 quarter. Ebitda declined 62.7 per cent YoY to Rs 73.5 crore while margins contracted sharply to 6.5 per cent for the quarter.

IRCTC: The state-run railway company reported an 11 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 342 crore for Q2FY26, with revenue up 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,146 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda grew 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 404 crore. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure: The construction player reported a 22.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 105 crore, while revenue rose marginally to Rs 2,988.3 crore for Q2FY26. Ebitda edged lower 4.6 per cent YoY to Rs 328.7 crore, while margins declined to 11 per cent for the period.

Ircon International: The stare-run railway firm reported a net 33 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 136.5 crore, while revenue declined 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,976 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Ebitda dropped 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 141.7 crore, while margins decline to 7.2 per cent for the reported period.

SpiceJet: The budget airline reported a widening of its loss at Rs 621 crore in Q2 FY26 as revenue fell 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 792 crore. Higher costs from grounded aircraft, forex impact, and return-to-service expenses weighed on performance, with operating losses rising to Rs 297 crore.

Prestige Estates: The real estate-player reported a 124 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at 430 crore, while revenue increased 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,431 crore in September 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 44.2 per cent YoY to Rs 910 crore, while margins improved to 37.4 per cent for the quarter.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming solutions player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 885 crore, while revenue zoomed more than 65 per cent YoY to Rs 526.5 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 60 crore, while margins came in at 11.4 per cent for the quarter.

Cosmo First: The packaging solutions player has entered into a strategic 50:50 joint venture with Filmax Corporation, the South Korean films and chemicals company. The new entity is set to jointly introduce and scale multiple business verticals of Cosmo First in the South Korean market, while also expanding Filmax’s products globally through Cosmo First’s various international arms.