Top stocks in news: TCS, Vedanta, M&M, IREDA, DMart, NTPC, Shriram Fin, ICICI Lombard GIC

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on Friday amid weak global cues on the back of persistent FII outflows and geopolitical uncertainty. Traders shall be looking at Q3 earnings too. BSE Sensex cracked 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 83,576.24, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 193.55 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 25,683.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 12, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Maharashtra Scooters, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, OK Play India, and Tierra Agrotech will release their quarterly results for December 2025 quarter today.

NTPC: The state-run PSU player has signed a Shareholder Agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power Limited (STPL), a company undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, for Rs 3,800.14 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown auto major's sales volumes rose 27.1 per cent YoY to 85,051 units, while exports fell 9.3 per cent YoY to 3,142 units in December 2025. Productions increased 25.4 per cent YoY to 68,992 units for the given month.

Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of DMart reported an 18.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 855.9 crore, while revenue increased 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 18,100.88 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda increased 20.21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,217 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 8.1 per cent YoY for the reported quarter.

Shriram Finance: Moody’s Ratings has affirmed the company’s Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR). The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has granted sanction to the Scheme of Arrangement between Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The renewable energy player reported a 37.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 585.2 crore, while net increase rose 34.7 per cent YoY to Rs 897.2 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its gross NPAs declined to 3.75 per cent sequentially, while net NPA were down QoQ at 1.68 per cent for the quarter.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: A designated person of ICICI Lombard inadvertently uploaded certain information pertaining to the company’s unaudited draft financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2025 on their personal WhatsApp status on January 9, which was deleted in an hour. The company has initiated an internal inquiry.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The metal engineering player has entered into a purchase agreement with The Materials Works, USA. It will be entitled to manufacture and sell unlimited EPS Gen 4 cells using the patented technology, subject to the payment of an agreed earnout to TMW for a specified period, under the agreement.

SignatureGlobal (India): The real estate player's pre-sales dropped 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,020 crore, while area sold fell 42 per cent to 1.44 million square feet in December 2025 quarter. Collections rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,230 crore for the quarter.

Phoenix Mills: The retail portfolio consumption rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 4,787 crore as Q3 reflected a period of strong operational execution. Retail consumption delivered double-digit growth during festive period. St Regis, Mumbai delivers RevPAR growth of 10 per cent. Gross residential sales surged to Rs 140 crore for the reported period.

Lemon Tree Hotels: A Warburg Pincus affiliate, Coastal Cedar Investment BV, shall acquire the entire 41.09 per cent equity stake held by APG Strategic Real Estate Pool NV in Lemon Tree Hotels’ subsidiary, Fleur Hotels. The board has approved the execution of a shareholders’ agreement providing for an investment by Warburg Pincus of up to Rs 960 crore. Fleur will be listed as a separate entity on Indian exchanges.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company board is evaluating the prospects of merging its subsidiary, Criss Financial, into the company. After due consideration, the Board has granted in-principle approval for the proposed merger and for the constitution of a Merger Steering Committee to evaluate and finalise the terms of the proposed merger.

Websol Energy System: The Andhra Pradesh Government has approved its proposed greenfield 4 GW solar cell and solar module project at MPSEZ, Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh. Websol plans to develop a 100 MW captive solar power plant. The captive plant will support reliable access to renewable energy for the facility and lead to operating cost efficiencies.

Akzo Nobel India: The paints company board has appointed Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints and JSW Cements, as Chairman of the company with effect from January 9. The Board has also re-designated Rajiv Rajgopal as Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, from his current role as Chairman and Managing Director.