Top stocks in news: Timex, Vedanta, Suzlon, PNB, Coforge, NBCC, Solarworld, Sigachi, Akums

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid the cautious sentiments led by profit booking on the back of delayed trade deal, persistent FIIs outflows and weakness in local currency. BSE Sensex dropped 367.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 85,041.45, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 99.80 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 26,042.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 29, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Caspian Corporate Services shall trade ex-date for stock consolidation today.

Timex Group India: Promoter Timex Group Luxury Watches BV will sell an 8.93 per cent stake in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on December 29-30 for Rs 2,480 crore. The base issue size of the OFS is 4.47 per cent equity (45.09 lakh shares), with a green shoe option of an additional 4.47 per cent equity stake (45.09 lakh shares). The floor price has been fixed at Rs 275 apiece.

Vedanta: The metal mining major has been declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium block under the critical mineral auctions. The receipt of the successful bidder status for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium block will further strengthen the company’s critical minerals portfolio.

Coforge: The IT solutions player has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares of Encora from Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and other minority shareholders for Rs 17,032.6 crore. The enterprise value of the transaction is $2.35 billion. The Board has approved the raising of funds of up to $550 million via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender has reported a borrowal fraud of Rs 2,434 crore to the RBI against the erstwhile promoters of SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance. These companies were successfully resolved under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by the NCLT.

NBCC (India): A settlement has been reached between NBCC (India) and the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) to resolve the long-pending litigation regarding land admeasuring 42.46 acres in Sultanpur/Ghitorni village, Delhi. As per the settlement, the total 42.46-acre Ghitorni land will be equally divided between NBCC and GNCTD, resulting in a 21.23-acre share for NBCC.

Suzlon Energy: Vivek Srivastava has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – WTG Division of the company, effective December 26.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company: The state-run shipping company has contracted to sell its 2002-built very large gas carrier, Jag Vishnu, of about 77,922 cbm, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q4 FY26.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: The solar EPC solutions company has received a letter of award for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project worth Rs 725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.

Lloyds Enterprises: The metal player has entered into loan agreements to avail financial assistance of Rs 361 crore to meet the balance consideration toward the conversion of warrants of Lloyds Metals and Energy held by it. Lloyds Engineering Works, its subsidiary, has amended the Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 12 per cent equity stake in Techno Industries.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions company has accepted Letters of Award (LOAs) from MP Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of grid-connected solar PV-based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo Company has announced an open offer to acquire up to 44.06 lakh shares (representing a 26% equity stake) in Stylam Industries at Rs 2,250 per share. Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Aica Kogyo Company will be Rs 991.46 crore.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: Rajkumar Bafna, President – Finance, designated as senior management personnel of the company, has resigned from his position effective December 31 citing Delhi’s pollution levels in his resignation.

Sigachi Industries: The pharma company's MD & CEO, Amit Raj Sinha, was remanded on December 27 in connection with the ongoing investigation relating to the fire incident at the company’s Hyderabad unit in Pashamylaram, which occurred on June 30, 2025. It has taken all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of its operations and day-to-day activities.

Avantel: The aerospace and defence company has received a contract worth Rs 4.16 crore for CAMC of Satcom equipment from the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Naval Aviation.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The utilities and power company has received a letter of intent from Hild Projects, an EPC contractor, for the supply of power cables worth Rs 66.18 crore.

Viceroy Hotels: The shareholders of the hospitality chain have approved the acquisition of SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts for Rs 206 crore.