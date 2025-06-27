Top stocks in news: UltraTech, HCL Tech, Hexaware, Premier Energies, Torrent Pharma, Radico Khaitan

Indian benchmark indices posted big gains on Thursday amid June series F&O expiry, thanks to stability in the Middle East, eased down US dollar and falling crude oil price. BSE Sensex soared 1,000.36 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 83,755.87, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 304.25 points, or 1.21 per cent to close at 25,549. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 27, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Investment & Precision and Castings shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of shares of Padam Cotton Yarns shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Bodhtree Consulting shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend today: Shares of Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Alufluoride, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers, Care Ratings, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Jayant Agro-Organics, Maharashtra Scooters, Rainbow Childrens' Medicare, RPG Lifesciences, Sahana System, Siddhika Castings, Sky Industries, Swaraj Engines, Syngene International, Vaibhav Global, Visaka Industries and Welspun Living shall trade ex-dividend today.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has commissioned its second cement grinding mill with a capacity of 1.8 MTPA in Madhya Pradesh, as part of its ongoing expansion plan. The first mill was commissioned in March 2025. With this commissioning, its consolidated domestic grey cement capacity now stands at 186.86 MTPA, and its global cement capacity stands at 192.26 MTPA.

HCL Technologies: The IT company has expanded its partnership with Salesforce by launching orchestration consultation and implementation services to accelerate adoption of Salesforce Agentforce. The new offering aims to support AI-driven transformation in industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions company has achieved Guidewire Migration Acceleration Specialisation, enhancing its profile in insurance tech services. It is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Premier Energies: The renewables energy player has commissioned its new 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line in Hyderabad, Telangana, marking a major milestone in its progress toward next-generation solar technologies. It is currently working on enhancing its cell and module production capacity to 8.4 GW and 11.1 GW, respectively, by June 2026.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has issued commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore, signaling active engagement in short-term debt markets.

Radico Khaitan: The homegrown alcobev player said that its Sangam World Malt Whisky has been awarded 'Spirit of the Year' at the Bartender Spirits Awards 2025, held in Chicago, USA this May. The recognition validates the country’s growing influence in the world of fine spirits.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotels company has signed a license agreement for a hotel property – Lemon Tree Suites in Nashik, Maharashtra. The property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Power Mech Projects: The construction company has won a Rs 159 crore contract from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPC) to construct 13.66 MW solar plants across the state, with a 25-year execution timeline.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: The beverage company has launched its premium blended malt whisky ‘Hillfort’ in Uttar Pradesh, marking a key step in its national expansion strategy.

AkzoNobel India: The Dutch multinational AkzoNobel NV is likely to sell its majority stake in AkzoNobel India to Parth Jindal-led JSW Paints, with final agreements expected soon. The acquisition could mark a major consolidation in India’s fast-evolving paints and coatings industry.

Digitide Solutions: The demerged company from Quess Corp reported a net loss of Rs 11.36 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its revenue remained flat at Rs 73.25 crore. Ebitda margins dropped to 11.2 per cent from 15 per cent a year ago. Ebitda dropped sharply to 82 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate arm of Mahindra Group has been appointed as the preferred developer for the redevelopment project in Mulund (West), Mumbai. The project spans a 3.08-acre land parcel and has an estimated development value of approximately Rs 1,250 crore.

Hitachi Energy India: The utility solutions player has secured a major order from Power Grid Corporation to supply 30 units of 765 kV, 500 MVA single-phase transformers, supporting India’s long-term power transmission strategy driven by renewable energy and electrification growth.

Western Carriers India: The logistics and supply chain solutions provider has secured an EXIM logistics contract worth Rs 230 crore from Jindal Stainless. The contract spans a period of three years.