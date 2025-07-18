Top stocks in news: Wipro, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Lupin, Tata Comm, Jio Financial

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday due to weak Q1 earnings by heavyweight sectors like banking and IT amid weekly expiry. BSE Sensex tanked 375.24 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 82,259.24, while NSE's Nifty50 lost 100.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 25,111.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 18, 2025:

Q1 results today: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, Bandhan Bank, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Mastek, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Indosolar, Atul, IndiaMart Intermesh and more are among the companies announcing their results today.

Ex-dividend today: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Cummins, Dabur, Jubilant FoodWorks, Aegis Logistics, Afcons Infra, ASK Automotive, AstraZeneca Pharma, Blue Star, Birlasoft, Elgi Equipments, Exide Industrie, GIC Housing Finance, Happiest Minds,, Intellect Design Arena, Laxmi Organic,, MRF, Symphony, Welspun Corp and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Bright Outdoor Media and IFGL Refractories shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Valor Estate shall trade ex-spin off today.

Wipro: The IT solution provider reported a 9.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,336.5 crore, while revenue inched up 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 22,134.6 crore for the June 2025 quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders of the company.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler company’s subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit, has received approval from its board of directors for a fresh issuance limit of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 5,000 crore, an enhanced limit for the issuance of commercial papers up to Rs 3,000 crore, and a subordinated debt (Tier-2) issuance limit up to Rs 750 crore.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 3.8 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 5,806.1 crore, while net interest income marginally increased 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 13,559.8 crore in the Q1FY26. Provisions zoomed 93.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,947.7 crore, while NPAs also increased on both gross and net levels.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The automajor has approved the subscription to equity shares of Mahindra Logistics to the extent of its rights entitlement. It will also subscribe to additional shares as well as any unsubscribed portion of the rights issue at Rs 277 per share. Mahindra Logistics had earlier approved a rights issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 749 crore.

Jio Financial Services: The Reliance Group's financial services player reported a net profit of Rs 324.7 crore, up 3.8 per cent in the June 2025 quarter. Its revenue soared 46.6 per cent YoY to Rs 612.5 crore during the reported period.

Lupin: The USFDA inspected Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 manufacturing facility during July 7–17. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing three observations. Additionally, the US FDA inspected the Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility during July 8–17 and closed the inspection with the issuance of a Form 483 containing four observations.

LTIMindTree: The IT solutions player reported a net profit of 10.6 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 1,254 crore, while revenue increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,840.6 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Ebit increased 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,506.5 crore, while Ebit margins dropped to 14.3 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Communications: The Tata Group firm reported a 42.9 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 190.1 crore, while revenue surged 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,960 crore for the period. The company board approved fundraising plans via NCD route worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Tracxn Technologies: The company has announced a share buyback price has been increased from Rs 70 per share to Rs 75 per share. The maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been reduced from 11.43 lakh shares to 10.67 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.99 per cent of the total number of equity shares.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The smallcap NBFC has completed the transaction to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Niwas Housing Finance, to Witkopeend BV, an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (EQT), a global private equity investor, for Rs 1,705.95 crore. IndoStar will use the funds to accelerate growth and value creation in its core verticals.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The ed-tech company launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on July 17, with a floor price of Rs 236.92 per share.