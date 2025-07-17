Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank among stocks to turn ex-dividend on July 18

Bharti Airtel Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd are among dozens of other stocks that will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among others that will turn ex-bonus on July 18, according to BSE data.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bharti Airtel board recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share with a face value of Rs 5 for FY25. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Bharti Airtel shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of tomorrow (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend.

The HCL Technologies board, at its meeting held on July 14, had recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on July 28.

Similarly, the Kotak Mahindra Bank board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. Tomorrow is the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on August 8.

Advertisement

The Dabur India board held its meeting on May 7 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

Cummins India Ltd (Rs 33.5 per share), Exide Industries Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (Rs 1.2 per share), Blue Star Ltd (Rs 9 per share), Aegis Logistics Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Elgi Equipments Ltd (Rs 2.2 per share), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (Rs 2.5 per share), AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd (Rs 32 per share), Birlasoft Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Welspun Corp Ltd (Rs 5 per share), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (Rs 7 per share), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (Rs 12 per share), Safari Industries India Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (Rs 2.8 per share) and dozens of others will also turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, fell on Thursday. The Sensex closed the day at 82,259.24, down 375.24 points, or 0.45 per cent. The Nifty50 fell 100.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 25,111.45.