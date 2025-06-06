Top stocks to watch: Bajaj Finserv, IREDA, Coal India, Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Energy, SpiceJet

Indian benchmark indices managed to post gains on Thursday ahead of RBI's monetary policy later today amid positive sentiments. BSE Sensex surged 443.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 81,442.04, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 130.70 points, or 0.53 per cent to end at 24,750.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 06, 2025:

Ex-dividend stocks: Shares of Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India, Dr Lal Pathlabs Tata Steel, HDFC AMC, High Energy Batteries, ICICI Lombard, IFGL Refractories, IndiaMART, JSW Energy, LTTS, Maithan Alloys, Nicco Parks, Panchsheel Organics, QGO Finance, Ramkrishna Forgings, TAAL Enterprises, Technocraft, Torrent Power and Toss The Coin shall trad ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Shilchar Technologies shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Som Datt Finance Corporation shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of Khadim India will trade ex-demerger today.

Bajaj Finserv: Promoter entities Bajaj Holdings and Jamnalal Sons are likely to sell up to a 1.94 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv via block deals, suggested the term sheet. The total block size shall be around Rs 5,828 crore with floor price of Rs 1,880 per share.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has entered into a collaboration with Reykjavik, Ireland-based biotech company Alvotech to co-develop, manufacture and commercialise a biosimilar version of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda for the global markets.

Coal India: The state-run coal mining player has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation in Kolkata for the development of rail infrastructure for CIL and its subsidiaries.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: State-run renewable energy player IREDA opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on June 5 and set the floor price at Rs 173.83 per share. The company may also offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price.

Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC player has received letters of intent worth Rs 1,387.2 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra, for various circles (Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Marathwada, Konkan, and Western Maharashtra). The project involves the design, implementation, integration, operation, and maintenance of an intelligent traffic management system for 10 years.

Praj Industries: Enersur S.A., a Paraguay-based renewable energy company, has selected Praj Industries for its next major project. Praj will support the development, assessment, and phased implementation of a biorefinery project in Paraguay.

JSW Energy: The utilities firm has commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity, comprising 215 MW of solar capacity and 66 MW of wind capacity, taking its total installed capacity to 12,499 MW. Its step-down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Three has signed a power purchase agreement with Adani Electricity Mumbai for 250 MW of STU-connected wind capacity.

SpiceJet: The Insolvency tribunal NCLT has directed three aircraft lessors of low-cost carrier SpiceJet to file a valid Power of Attorney existing at the present point in time.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The entertainment company has executed a facility agreement worth Rs 275 crore with HDFC Bank to avail a loan for financing the purchase of the park business undertaking—Wet’n Joy (Amusement Park and Water Park) at Lonavala and Wet’n Joy (Water Park and Saiteerth Devotional Theme Park) at Shirdi—from Giriraj Enterprises.

KCP: K Ramakrishna has been designated as the CEO of the cement business (head of the cement division) of the company, effective June 5. He currently serves as the Senior President of the cement division.