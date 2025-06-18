Top stocks to watch: M&M, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Power, BSE, Polycab, GMR Airports, RailTel

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and ahead of US FOMC meeting outcome BSE Sensex tanked 212.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to settle at 81,583.30, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 93.10 points, or 0.37per cent to close at 24,853.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of eMudhra and Sarla Performance Fibres shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Capital Trust shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Hindustan Zinc: Promoter Vedanta is planning to divest shares worth up to Rs 7,500 crore in the zinc player through block deals, suggested media reports. The share sale is expected to be offered at a discount of up to 10 per cent to the last closing price. DAM Capital and Citi are said to be acting as brokers to the transaction, which may hit the markets imminently.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown auto major has received unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of India for its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu. The deal involves the acquisition of a combined 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu. It will be followed by an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent from shareholders at Rs 1,554.60 apiece.

Tata Power: The utility player's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy launched affordable rooftop solar solutions in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, aimed at making clean energy accessible for households in the state. The initial cost of installing rooftop solar systems starts with a minimum upfront payment of Rs 2,499 for 1 kW, Rs 4,999 for 2 kW, and Rs 7,999 for 3 kW.

BSE: Weekly contracts of the leading stock exchange will now expire from Thursday from Tuesday currently. Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved NSE's weekly expiry to be held on Tuesday. Currently, they are held on Thursday.

Polycab India: The Electrical goods company has executed a contract worth Rs 6,447.54 crore with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to act as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry. The agreement, part of package 4 of the Amended BharatNet Programme.

GMR Airports: The airport management firm handled over one crore passengers across its airport network in May 2025, marking a modest YoY growth of 0.8 per cent. The increase was driven by a 2.9 per cent rise in international passenger traffic, while domestic traffic edged up just 0.1 per cent amid operational disruptions. Total aircraft movements for the month stood at 64,931, up 6.3 per cent YoY.

Bharat Forge: The defence company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French company Turgis Gaillard to offer the AAROK UAV in alignment with the Indian Ministry of Defence. AAROK is a MALE-class UAV (Medium Altitude Long Endurance), designed to offer advanced technology at low acquisition and deployment costs.

Alembic Pharma: The pharma player has issued a corporate guarantee worth $22 million in favour of JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA to facilitate a term loan facility for its wholly owned US subsidiary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals (APInc, USA). The guarantee, issued on June 17, 2025, carries a tenure of 4.5 years.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation (Zenics) for the implementation of the Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) project. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 43.99 crore as per the bid, though the final contract value will be confirmed upon issuance of the purchase order.

DCX Systems: The aerospace & defence player has received fresh purchase orders from both overseas and domestic customers amounting to approximately Rs 28.59 crore. These orders are part of the company’s routine business operations and span across its core manufacturing and supply segment. The export orders include major contracts from Israeli defense companies.

Delhivery: The Competition Commission of India approved the logistics player's proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Ecom Express for approximately Rs 1,407 crore, marking a major consolidation move in India’s logistics sector.

Neuland Laboratories: The pharma company has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI for a violation of insider trading regulations by a designated person of the company. The company clarified that there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.

UGRO Capital: The NBFC has executed a share purchase agreement with the existing shareholders of Profectus Capital to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Profectus in an all-cash Rs 1,400 crore deal. InCred Capital acted as the advisor for this acquisition transaction This is the largest M&A deal consummated by any standalone player in the pure-play NBFC-MSME.