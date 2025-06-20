Top stocks to watch: Oswal Pumps, Sai Life, HDFC Bank, Concor, Nestle, HCL Tech, JSW infra

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Thursday amid muted global cues like Middle East geopolitical tensions and muted commentary from the US Federal Reserve. BSE Sensex fell 82.79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 81,361.87, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 18.80 points, or 0.08 per cent to close at 24,793.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bajaj Auto, Bank of India, Greenlam Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Mawana Sugars, Punjab National Bank, Rossari Biotech, Supreme Industries, Swastika Investmart, Tata Power Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Transcorp International shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Ajcon Global Services shall trade ex-split today.

Oswal Pumps: The diversified pump manufacturer is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, June 20. The company sold its shares for Rs 614 apiece with a lot size of 24 equity shares. The company overall raised a total of Rs 1,387.34 crore via IPO between June 13 and June 17.

Sai Life Science: TPG Asia VII SF Pte is likely to sell 6 per cent stake, or 1.25 crore shares, of the pharma company via block deals, suggest media reports citing quoting sources. The deal size may be around $102 million, and the base price of the deal may be at Rs 710 per share.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank: The NBFC arm unit of the private lender has locked in dates for its much-anticipated Rs 12,500 crore IPO, opening June 25 to 27. This IPO includes a Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue alongside a Rs 10,000 crore offer for sale by the parent bank sold in the price range of Rs 700-740 apiece with a lot size of 20 equity shares.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player has been roped in by Just Energy, a major US energy retailer, to overhaul its customer operations and enterprise systems. Leveraging the GenAI platform AI Force and its digital process outsourcing (DPO) solutions, HCL aims to optimise Just Energy’s performance across IT, finance, analytics, customer care, and sales.

Nestlé India: The FMCG major's company board is scheduled to consider a historic first-ever bonus share issue on June 26, signaling growing shareholder confidence and balance sheet strength. This move could enhance liquidity and retail participation. Nestlé and IndusInd Bank will be removed from the BSE Sensex on June 23 as part of the index's rebalancing.

Advertisement

LTIMindtree: The tech major unveiled BlueVerse, an integrated AI platform that helps businesses fast-track their AI transformation journeys. This ecosystem blends pre-built tools, accelerators, and a strategic AI services suite aimed at enhancing productivity and innovation across sectors.

JSW Infrastructure: The infra company's subsidiary Jaigarh Port has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation for providing refundable & non lapsable security deposit for the construction and development of Bhoke Railway Siding (project) in Ratnagiri on the Konkan Railway route.

Kaynes Technologies: The company launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on June 19, with a floor price at Rs 5,625.75 per share. The company is likely to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore via QIP, reported CNBC TV18 citing sources.

Container Corporation of India: The PSU logistics player, has set July 4, 2025, as the record date for its 1:4 bonus share issue—a positive for retail investors eyeing long-term value. A strong balance sheet and increasing focus on multimodal logistics and freight corridors make CONCOR a key beneficiary of India’s infrastructure buildout.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra company has formally signed a Rs 562 crore contract with the Government of Guyana for the East Bank–East Coast Road Linkage Project (Phase 2). Execution is planned over 18 months, and the contract reflects Ashoka’s success in expanding into international markets.

Advertisement

ITD Cementation India: The Adani Group's cement company has secured two new contracts worth Rs 960 crore. One is construction of various project works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, and second is construction of a multi-storied commercial building in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Mastek: The midcap IT player launched ADOPT.AI, a next-gen suite targeting enterprise-wide AI adoption across tech infrastructure, business applications, and data strategy. The platform strengthens Mastek’s presence in the digital engineering space and aligns with rising AI-driven demand across industries.

Natco Pharma: The USFDA has issued 7 observations in the Form-483, for the company's pharma division in Kothur, Hyderabad after the conclusion of the inspection. It had conducted an inspection at the said division during June 9-19. The company will address the observations within the stipulated timeline.

GMM Pfaudler: The company's subsidiary Pfaudler Normag Systems GmbH, Germany, has entered into a contract with a European-based customer for the design, engineering, and supply of complete end-to-end acid recovery equipment and systems. The value of the contract is EUR 33.2 million (approximately Rs 330 crore).

TD Power Systems: The generators and motors player has received an order valued at Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors for export. Deliveries under this order are scheduled to be completed from January 2026 to December 2027.

Advertisement

Axiscades Technologies: The technology solutions provider has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aldoria, a European leader in Space Surveillance and Situational Awareness (SSA), to strengthen India’s burgeoning space capabilities.

Gallantt Ispat: The steelmaker will acquire a 33 per cent stake in Gallantt Lifespace Developers for Rs 730 crore, a strategic diversification into real estate. As of March-end, the target firm reported equity of Rs 153 crore. The acquisition, pending board approvals, is expected to close between June 19 and July 19, 2025.