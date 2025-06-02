Top stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Niva Bupa Health, Ircon, Nykaa, Titagarh, Alembic Pharma

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid mixed global cues amid resurfacing of the US tariffs and rising geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex fell 182.01 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 81,451.01, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 82.90 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,750.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 02, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Auto stocks: The automobile companies including two and three-wheeler manufacturers, passenger vehicle makers and commercial vehicle players will be in the focus on Monday after sales data for May 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Fettle Tone, and Krishnan Ramchandra are likely to sell up to 7.2 per cent stake in health insurance player via block deals, with expected block size at Rs 1,082 crore, reported CNBC-TV18 citing quoting sources. The floor price is set at Rs 82 per share, a 11.1 per cent discount from its previous close.

Vodafone Idea: The telco reported a narrowing of losses for the March quarter to Rs 7,166.1 crore, and its board greenlit fundraising of up to Rs 20,000 crore subject to shareholders' approval and statutory nods. The ARPU stood at Rs 175 for the quarter against Rs 153 in Q4FY24, the year-on-year growth of 14.2 per cent was driven by tariff hike and customer upgrades.

Advertisement

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with 4 observations for company's at API-I & II facility at Panelav. The US health regulator conducted an inspection of the said facility during May 26-31, 2025. This was an un-announced and routine cGMP inspection. None of the observations are related to data integrity.

IRCON International: The railway company has received the EPC order worth Rs 1,068.34 crore from East Central Railway. The order involves construction of a new BG rail bridge with sub-structure of double line track and superstructure of single line track across river Ganga between Bikramshila and Katareah stations on New Railway Line Project.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of the Nykaa reported a 193 per cent YoY in the net profit at Rs 20.3 crore while its revenue gained 23.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,061.8 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

Godrej Properties: The real estate developers will develop a 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi - Wagholi, Pune. The premium group housing project will have a developable potential of 3.7 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,200 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railways wagons maker reported a 18.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit of Rs 64.5 crore, while revenue dropped 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,005.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Genus Power Infrastructures: The power engineering player's net profit zoomed 406.5 per cent YoY to Rs 123.3 crore, while revenue soared 123 per cent YoY to Rs 936.8 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.