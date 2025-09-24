Torrent Power shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Torrent Power are in news today on the acquisition of significant equity stakes in Newzone India Pvt Ltd (NZIPL) and its holding company Newzone Power Projects Pvt Ltd (NZPPPL) for a total consideration of Rs 211 crore. The company said: "11,95,110 equity shares of NZIPL and 30,00,000 equity shares NZPPPL of face value of Rs 10 each at a total consideration aggregating to Rs 211 crore...," in its official exchange filing. This move strengthens Torrent Power's presence in the Indian power sector.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Torrent Power stock ended 0.84% higher at Rs 1279.20 on Bse in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 64,459 crore.

Following this acquisition, Torrent Power now holds 100 per cent of the equity share capital in NZPPPL and a 49 per cent stake in NZIPL. According to the company, "the acquisition has been made with the objective of implementing the thermal power project on the land in the possession of the NZIPL in the Annupur District of Madhya Pradesh."

This land acquisition marks a strategic step for Torrent Power as it continues to pursue expansion projects within the thermal power segment. Newzone Power Projects Pvt Ltd remains the holding entity for Newzone India Pvt Ltd, confirming the layered structure of the transaction.