Transrail Lighting shares in focus as order book crosses Rs 3,500 cr, more details 

Shares of Transrail Lighting are in news today after the firm said it has won new orders worth Rs 421 crore, including a large Transmission Line Contract in a new country in Africa. These additions have taken the Company’s FY26 order inflows beyond Rs 3,500 crore as of August 2025, reflecting a growth of 78% Y-o-Y.

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 2.04% to Rs 799.40 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 783.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,732 crore. The announcement was made after market hours on Monday.

Transrail Lighting stock shares rose 41.34% this year and gained 61% in six months. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, with its RSI at 58.7. Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day simple moving averages.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said, “We are pleased to announce our expansion into new country in Africa with a large Transmission Line order. This order along with other recent orders across International T&D and Pole and Lighting totals to Rs 421 crore, which has taken our YTD FY26 inflows past the Rs 3,500 crore mark resulting in a 78% Y-o-Y growth in order intake. These fresh wins, led by international T&D and complemented by Poles & Lighting orders, highlights our diversified capabilities and growing global presence. We remain committed to efficient execution and value creation for all stakeholders.”

Transrail Lighting stock hit a record high of Rs 855.40 on August 13, 2025. It fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 375.50 on April 7, 2025.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.