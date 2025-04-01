Trent shares climb 6% amid Sensex, Nifty crash today; here's why 

Shares of Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd rose nearly 6% amid a market crash today after the Tata Group firm said it has now crossed an operating portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores). The Westside and Zudio brands have to date served over 100 million customers across 230 cities.

Trent stock climbed 5.81% to Rs 5619.85 today against the previous close of Rs 5619.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Trent shares climbed 305%, 339% and 1095% in two years, three years and five years, respectively. The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 38.5.

"We wish to inform that the Company has now crossed an operating portfolio of over 1000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores). The Westside and Zudio brands have to date served over 100 million customers across 230 cities," said Trent.

Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Trent stock hit a record high of Rs 8,345.85 on October 14, 2024. It has lost 33.29% since then.

The stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.1.

Trent reported a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year.

The Tata Group subsidiary witnessed consolidated revenue from operations rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 from Rs 3,466.62 crore a year ago.



Total income in Q3 came at Rs 4,715.64 crore against Rs 3,546.95 crore in Q3 FY24, signaling a solid growth trajectory. However, total expenses climbed to Rs 4,096.08 crore, indicating higher operating costs.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 1,380 pts to 76,032 and Nifty slipped 359 pts to 23,160, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty have fallen for the second straight session today.