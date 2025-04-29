Trent shares jumped 6% in fag-end trade even as Q4 profit tumbled by 56%

Shares of Trent Ltd surged 5.77 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 5,510. The stock eventually settled 3.28 per cent higher at Rs 5,380.40.

Today's fag-end upward move in Trent shares came in spite of recording a 56.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the three months under review, profit slipped to Rs 311.60 crore from Rs 712.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations, however, jumped 27.87 per cent to Rs 4,216.94 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed 26.05 per cent to Rs 3,874.43 crore YoY.

Trent's Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share. "The Board of Directors of the company have recommended a dividend of 500 per cent i.e., Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid on or after the fourth day from the conclusion of the 73rd Annual General Meeting," it stated.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.60. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 101.25 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 37.52. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 53.14 with a return on equity (RoE) of 37.06. According to Trendlyne data, Trent has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating average volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 37.01 per cent stake in the Tata Group company. Trent's store portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio (including 2 in UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts.