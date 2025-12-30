Trent, TCS, Titan, Tata Steel: How Tata Group shares fared on Nifty in 2025 

Tata Group stocks on Nifty clocked double digit losses and returns for investors in 2025. Shares of Tata Group retail chain Trent slipped 40.43%on a year to date basis, becoming the top loser on the 50 stock index. Trent said consumer sentiment remained subdued in Q2, affecting sales momentum. The muted revenue growth and subdued consumer mood weighed on the stock in 2025.

Trent stock was closely followed by TCS, the second-largest loser on Nifty this year.

The IT major's stock slipped 21% in 2025 led by India-US tariff showdown, global market weakness, tepid demand outlook and subdued quarterly earnings during this year.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), recently demerged entity from Tata Motors slipped 20% this year. The ongoing challenges at its key JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) unit, including weak sales and cyberattack impacts, impacted sentiment around the tat Group stock.

On the other hand, Tata Consumer stock rose 28% in 2025, becoming the top gainer from the Tata Group pack on Nifty.

The sentiment around the stock was strong due to strong financial performance, especially in Q2 FY26 with double-digit revenue/profit growth, successful expansion in high-growth channels (e-commerce/quick commerce), strong brand momentum (Tata Tea, Salt), and potential strategic acquisitions such as Danone India's nutraceuticals business.

Another Tata Group stock Tata Steel climbed 27.5% in 2025. The rally in the stock came amid aggressive capacity expansions (such as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd), strategic acquisitions (Thriveni Pellets for raw material security and strong demand from Chinese policy support & global recovery.

The company's focus on high-margin products, better financial performance (strong EBITDA), and positive market sentiment from potential Fed rate cuts and tightening supply, boosted investor sentiment around the Tata Group.

Titan Company, the luxury goods and watchmaker of the Tata Group, recorded a rally of 22% this year, the least for a Tata Group stock on the Nifty50 index.

Titan Company's stock rallied in late 2025 due to the company's strategic entry into the high-growth lab-grown diamond (LGD) market with its new brand, 'beYon', attracting investor enthusiasm for future revenue streams and aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

The company also clocked robust growth in Q2FY26 (YoY), with revenue and profit rising, signaling strong underlying performance in its core jewellery and other segments.

Apart from Nifty stocks, Tata Chemicals stock also fell 28% in 2025. Tata Power stock too slipped 5% during the period.

Shares of Tejas Networks, another Tata Group stock crashed 62% on a year to date basis. On the other hand, Tata Investment Corporation shares gained 1% on a year to date basis in the afternoon session today.