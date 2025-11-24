Tata Power, TCS, Tata Chemicals: 3 Tata group stocks in focus today; here's why

Three Tata group stocks namely Tata Power Company Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tata Chemicals are in focus today for different reasons. TCS is in news after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in the matter of suit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company, issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025 (evening US time), in a matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages.

In the case of Tata Power, the Tata group firm announced the signing of commercial agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) for the implementation of the 1,125 MW Dorjilung project. The project will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with DGPC and Tata Power holding equity shares of 60 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively

Tata Chemicals said its board has okayed an investment of Rs 135 crore towards expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Mithapur; and investment of Rs 775 crore towards expansion of precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

In the case of TCS, the IT firm insisted that the Court has vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess the injunction order basis direction of the Appeals Court. TCS said it is evaluating various options, including review and appeal before the appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position.

"Necessary provisions related to this matter will be duly made in the books of accounts and financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards. This is for your information and record," it said.

Tata Power said, meanwhile, said the development of the 1125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Power Project in Bhutan would be made at a project cost of Rs 13,100 crore. The project would support the company to accelerate its clean and green energy transition, it said.

"The Run-of-the-River project, comprising six units of 187.5 MW each, is being developed on the Kurichhu River in Mongar, Bhutan. Designed with a six-hour pondage for peaking, Dorjilung represents a major step forward in expanding clean, reliable hydropower in the region. Tata Power has committed an equity investment of approximately ₹1,572 crore to be infused in tranches as per the agreed structure," the company said.