Ujjivan SFB shares to go ex-dividend today; multibagger Jayant Infratech to turn ex-bonus

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. Shares of multibagger Jayant Infratech will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:1. SME stock Pulz Electronics will also turn ex-bonus today.

Shares of Ujjivan SFB would turn ex-dividend today. Ujjivan SFB had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share. The record date for the same is March 1 and the dividend will be paid on March 23.



Jayant Infratech, whose shares have rallied 365 per cent in the last one year, would turn ex-bonus today.

In a BSE filing on February 8, the company said: " It is hereby intimated that the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 01, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2:1 i.e (two) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held as on record date."

Pulz Electronics has Wednesday as the ex and record date for bonus issue. "Pursuant to in-principle approval received dated February 23 from NSE, we wish to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of allotment of Bonus Shares will be on Wednesday 01, March 2023," the company said earlier.

Meanwhile, shares of 360 ONE WAM and Captain Pipes will turn ex-bonus and ex-split on Thursday. 360 ONE WAM will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 and will see its shares getting split from face value of Rs 2 each to face value of Re 1 each. Captain Pipes will turn ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio and its stock will split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1.

Also read: Systango Technologies, 2 other SME IPOs to open for subscription in March; full details

Also WATCH | Gautam Adani’s net worth dwindles as Adani Group shares enter BSE500 losers and more

Also read: What made shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green rebound smartly

Also WATCH | Up 760% in 1 year! Multibagger stock IFL Enterprises to consider bonus issue, stock-split