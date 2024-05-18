scorecardresearch
Up to 1,200% growth in FY24 profits: These 7 large-caps have rallied sharply amid multi-fold surge in PAT; own any?

Led by strong rise in profitability, these stocks have also rallied sharply and given up to 200% return in the last one year.

Data available from ACE Equity showed that select seven large cap stocks from BSE 100 index have witnessed multi-fold growth in profitability as profit after tax (PAT) surged up to 1,200% FY24. Led by strong rise in profitability these stocks have also rallied sharply and given up to 200% return in the last one year.

While on the other hand large cap equity benchmarks BSE Sensex has jumped 17%, and BSE 100 index has gained over 25% in this 12-month period. Here are the details.

Tata Motors: This leading automobile sector company from the Tata group has recorded 1222% jump in profits on consolidated basis. The PAT for Tata motors surged to Rs 31,107 crore in FY24 from Rs 2,353 crore in FY23.
While Revenues for FY24 jumped 27% to Rs.4.35 lakh crore from 3.43 lakh crore in FY23. Tata motors have latest market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3.14 lakh crore and the stock has gained 83% to Rs. 946 on May 17, 2024 from 516 a year ago.

Tata Power Company: Profits for this power generation and distribution company have increased 408% to Rs. 3,102.5 crore in FY 24 from Rs.610.2 crore in FY23. While gross sales rose 12% to Rs 61,449 crore. Tata power shares have given 110% return in last one year and stock currently trading at Rs 436 a piece and having latest m-cap of Rs. 1.39 lakh crore as on May 17, 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: PAT for this NBFC Company has surged 405% in FY24 to Rs 1,409.6 crore from Rs. 279.2 crore in FY23. Bajaj Holdings & Investment has current m-cap of Rs. 91,483 crore and stock has gained 27% to Rs. 8220.

Trent: Its profit has grown 336% to Rs. 1,354 in FY24 crore from Rs. 310 crore in the previous year. Trent has given 208% return in the last one year. This retail sector company from Tata Group has latest m-cap of Rs. 1.65 lakh crore and shares trading at Rs. 4,634 a piece on May 17,2024.

Lupin: Pharmaceuticals and drugs manufacturing company Lupin has recorded 332% profit growth in FY24 to Rs. 1,936 crore from Rs 448 crore. This stock has surged 112% in 12 months period to Rs. 1652.50 and has latest m-cap of Rs.75,312 crore as on May 17, 2024.

Indian Oil Corporation: Annual profit for this refining sector PSU has jumped 284% to Rs. 41,615 crore in FY24 from Rs. 10,842 crore last year. In the stock markets it has given 112% return in one year and the shares were trading at Rs. 164. Indian Oil Corporation has latest m-cap of Rs.2.32 lakh crore as on May 17, 2024.

Axis Bank: This private sector banking major posted Rs. 26,424 crore profit (PAT) in FY 24 recording a 143% profitability growth. Axis Bank has latest m-cap of Rs. 3.52 lakh crore and stock price gained 25% in one year to Rs. 1141 as on May 17, 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 18, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
