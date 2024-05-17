Zerodha Kite introduces 'Notes' for investors to track stocks. Check feature details

Zerodha Kite, launched by Nithin Kamath, has introduced a feature called ‘Notes’ feature on Kite web for traders. The feature has been floated to enhance the user-friendly experience and make the trading process seamless on the platform. The ‘Notes’ feature on Kite web will help users keep track of why they are monitoring specific stocks.

The 'Notes' feature is currently available on the Kite website and will soon be rolled out to the Kite app.

Taking to X, Zerodha said, "At any given point in time, you may be tracking multiple stocks for different reasons. Even if you add the stocks on your marketwatch, it's hard to remember all the reasons why you added them. Now, you can easily add a quick note about why you are interested in a stock right in your marketwatch."

Introducing notes on Kite web.



How to use ‘Notes’ on Kite

In order to add a Note on the marketwatch, users should

- Click on "⋯"

- Click on Notes.

- Type out the reason for adding the instrument.

- Click on ✓

- The notes added to an instrument on the marketwatch are only valid for that marketwatch and will not appear under the same instrument in other marketwatches.

- To hide notes from the marketwatch:

- Click on Settings.

- Unselect Show notes.

Press Ctrl + Enter to save 'Notes' and close them by clicking ✖ or Esc. Unsaved changes will not be retained. If an instrument is removed from marketwatch, its 'Notes' will be deleted. Even if re-added, they won't show. Zerodha allows up to 512 characters in 'Notes'.

Nithin Kamath also mentioned the new feature in a tweet: "Have you checked out the notes feature on Kite Web?"