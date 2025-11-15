Up to 94% return in 9 days! 5 stocks that gave investors solid returns in November so far

Even as broader markets grappled with volatility this month, a handful of stocks stood out with stellar gains over just nine trading sessions in November. In the first half of the month, five counters surged between 45 per cent and more than 94 per cent, far outpacing the benchmark indices. During the same period, both the Sensex and Nifty have inched up by only 0.7 per cent so far.

Shares of UTL Industries Ltd surged more than 94 per cent in November, rising from Rs 1.62 to Rs 3.15 on the BSE. On Friday, the stock closed 5 per cent higher at Rs 3.15 apiece. The company, which commands a market cap of Rs 10 crore, is engaged in construction activities, supply and management of manpower, and infrastructure development.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd delivered a 58 per cent return during the same period, with its price moving from Rs 12.22 to Rs 19.38. The stock also closed 4.98 per cent higher on Friday at Rs 19.38. The company, with a market cap of Rs 9 crore, has principal activities in dealing silk cloth, embroidery job work, and cut and polished diamonds.

Ramsons Projects Ltd was another strong performer, rallying 55 per cent from Rs 262.65 to Rs 407.15. The stock hit its 4.99 per cent upper circuit on Friday to close at Rs 407.15. The company, primarily engaged in lending and investment activities, commands a market cap of Rs 122 crore. Net profit of Ramsons Projects rose 1466.67% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales were reported at Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

Mrugesh Trading Ltd saw its shares climb 53 per cent, advancing from Rs 2 to Rs 3.06 in November. The stock ended Friday's session 4.79 per cent higher at Rs 3.06 apiece. Mrugesh Trading, with a market cap of less than Rs 1 crore, operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) engaged in the trading business.

Rounding out the list, Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd gained 45 per cent, as its price rose from Rs 5.76 to Rs 8.38 on the BSE. On Friday, the stock closed 1.95 per cent higher at Rs 8.38. The Rs 42 crore m-cap firm is an NBFC engaged in the business of finance and trading in shares and securities.

