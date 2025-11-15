Up to 1,951% return in 5 yrs: 2 Mukul Agrawal multibaggers to turn ex-dividend on Monday

Shares of two multibagger companies, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd, are set to trade ex-dividend on Monday, November 17. Both stocks are part of ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio, according to the shareholding data for the September 2025 quarter.

Pearl Global Industries, which has delivered a staggering 1,951 per cent return over the past five years, climbing from Rs 82.45 to Rs 1,691.80, will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. The company has fixed Monday, November 17, 2025, as the record date to determine the entitlement of members for this dividend , which has a face value of Rs 5 per share. This follows a previous interim dividend of Rs 6.50 on May 26, 2025.

As of the September quarter, Mukul Agrawal holds a 1.74 per cent stake in the apparel manufacturing and export company, translating to 8 lakh shares. On Friday, the stock closed 0.99 per cent lower at Rs 1689.10 on the BSE.

The dividend announcement follows a strong financial performance. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, climbed 25.38 per cent to Rs 73.31 crore. Revenue from operations saw a 9.24 per cent increase to Rs 1,312.93 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 26.77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 79.37 crore.

The second company, Surya Roshni Ltd, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (face value of Rs 5) for the financial year 2025-26. The Board of Directors has also fixed Monday, November 17, as the record date for this payout. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before December 10, 2025.

Surya Roshni, a GI steel pipe manufacturer in India, has seen its stock price jump 313 per cent in five years, from Rs 66.51 to Rs 274.75. Mukul Agrawal holds a 1.01 per cent stake, or 22 lakh shares, in the company as per the September quarter data. The stock finished Friday's session 0.58 per cent lower at Rs 274.75 apiece.