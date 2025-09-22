Urban Company shares nearly double from IPO price, where are they headed?

Shares of Urban Company Ltd have nearly doubled from their IPO price in four sessions. The stock of the home services provider hit a high of Rs 201 in the current session. The IPO price of the stock stood at Rs 103 per share.

Urban Company stock rose 8.64% to Rs 201 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 185.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 27,425 crore.

Commenting on the outlook of the stock, Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 180 and resistance at Rs 201. A decisive move above the Rs 201 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 215. The expected trading range will be between Rs 180 to Rs 215 for the short-term."

The IPO of Urban Company was conducted from September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment for Urban Company IPO was finalised on Sep 15, 2025. The stock was listed on BSE, NSE on September 17, 2025.

Urban Company stock made a stellar Dalal Street debut listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock started trading at a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.

The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 103.00 per share. The lot size for an application was 145. The minimum amount of investment required by an retail investors was Rs 14,935 (145 shares) (based on upper price band).

Kotak Mahindra Capital was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.