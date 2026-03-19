Urban Company shares see profitbooking, slip up to 4%; price targets and more 

Shares of Urban Company came under selling pressure on Thursday as investors booked profit in early deals. The 4.41% correction in the stock to Rs 115.85 today came a day after the retail e-commerce firm's stock closed 10% higher at Rs 121.20. The stock rallied 19% intra day to Rs 131.60 on Wednesday.

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The rally in the Urban Company stock came after SBI Mutual Fund bought additional 4% stake in the company. According to the NSE’s bulk deal data, SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.51 Cr shares at Rs 109.85 per share, while it acquired 2.25 Cr shares at Rs 109.83 per share on BSE.

At the end of December quarter, SBI Mutual Fund owned 1.89% stake.

In the current session, Urban Company's market cap fell to Rs 17,144 crore.

Commenting on the outlook of the stock, Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 112 and resistance at Rs 121. A decisive move above the Rs 121 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 130 The expected trading range will be between Rs 112 and Rs 130 for the short-term."

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Nitant Darekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "SBI Mutual Fund's meaningful stake purchase has restored sentiment following temporary price pressure from lock-in expiry-driven selling — and the institutional confidence appears well-placed. Management has committed to consolidated EBITDA break-even by Q3 FY28 and Rs 1,000 cr EBITDA by FY31. With supply overhang now absorbed, the risk-reward for patient investors looks increasingly compelling."

Brokerage JM Financial has a price target of Rs 125 per share. The brokerage said

the home services provider has over 60% market share and is the only multi-category player at scale. “This generates a sizeable moat as the network effects are prohibitive to duplicate while the incumbent can keep on adding services with limited incremental investments,” JM Financial said in a note.

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Shitij Gandhi, AVP – Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "Urban Company is currently witnessing a 'bull trap' on the 4-hourly charts. After a brief and hopeful surge above its long-standing descending channel, the stock met intense selling pressure at higher levels. This swift rejection has forced the price back into its bearish corridor, signaling that the sellers are still very much in control. The RSI, which had briefly spiked into overbought territory, has since cooled off sharply, reflecting a complete lack of follow-through buying interest. For upcoming sessions the bias remains bearish for the stock. Unless it reclaims a move above the falling trend line with volumes,which lies around Rs 130 levels. One can expect the stock to drift back toward the Rs 105–110 support zone."

The IPO of Urban Company was conducted from September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment for Urban Company IPO was finalised on Sep 15, 2025. The stock was listed on BSE, NSE on September 17, 2025.

Urban Company stock made a stellar Dalal Street debut listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock started trading at a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.