Vaibhav Global shares rise 9% on high volumes, trim 2025 losses

Vaibhav Global shares surged 9% on Tuesday, with trading volumes hitting 12 lakh shares.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025 4:24 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Vaibhav Global shares rose 9% on 16 September 2025 amid heavy trading volumes
  • Stock gained 18% over seven trading days, best monthly performance in 2025
  • Year-to-date losses reduced to 12% following recent rally

Shares of omni-channel retailer Vaibhav Global Ltd. rallied as much as 9% on September 16, 2025, extending gains for the fifth time in the past seven sessions. The stock has gained 18% over the last seven trading days and is now up 25% so far in September, marking its best monthly performance of 2025. The rally has helped Vaibhav Global reduce its year-to-date losses to 13%.

Investor activity was elevated, with 12 lakh shares changing hands compared to the 20-day average of just 1 lakh shares. On the technical front, the stock broke above significant resistance levels, surpassing its 100-day moving average at ₹234 and its 200-day moving average at ₹247. The recent rally reflects a period of heightened market interest and strong trading momentum for the company in 2025.

The stock’s strong showing in September highlights its resilience in the face of previous losses, though it remains below its prior highs for the year.

Vaibhav Global is a multinational electronic retailer and manufacturer of fashion jewelry and lifestyle accessories. It sells its products through its home shopping channels, Shop LC in the United States and TJC in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2025 4:24 PM IST
