Varun Beverages discloses Q1 earnings, interim dividend date; check details 

Shares of Varun Beverages are in focus today after the Pepsico bottler said its board would meet on April 30, 2025 to consider and approve Q1 earnings. The board would also consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the company for the financial year 2025.

In early deals today, Varun Beverages stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 533.65 on BSE. A total of 410 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.18 lakh. On the other hand, the stock has risen 28% from its 52-week low of Rs 419.40 reached on March 3 this year.

The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 49, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

Shares of Varun Beverages ended at Rs 532.30 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

"Varun Beverages Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025 and to consider declaration of interim dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2025," said the firm on April 24.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.