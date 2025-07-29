Varun Beverages Q2 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 1,325 cr, board clears interim dividend

Varun Beverages on Tuesday reported a 5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. Profit rose to Rs 1325.4 crore in Q2 against Rs 1261.83 crore on a YoY basis. Revenue fell 2.5% to Rs 7017.3 crore in Q2 against Rs 7196.8 crore in the year ago period. Varun Beverages stock rose 2.50% to Rs 499.10 in ten current session against the previous close of Rs 486.65 on BSE.

EBITDA climbed 0.4% to Rs 1,998.7 cr in the last quarter on a YoY basis.

The board of the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share and fixed record date for the same on August 2, 2025.

"The payment of 2nd interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2025 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 3,38,19,16,894 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs 2/- each. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, fixed August 2, 2025 as "Record Date" for the purpose of determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for receipt of 2nd interim dividend," said Varun Beverages.

Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages Limited, said, "We delivered a resilient performance during the quarter. In-spite of unusually early onset of monsoon rains in the peak summer months in India, we could keep our realizations per case and EBITDA margins intact. Due to growth in international markets supported by strong positive currency movement in Africa territories, Company ended the quarter with a positive PAT, in-spite of 3% decline in consolidated sales volumes."

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.