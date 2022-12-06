scorecardresearch
Vedanta, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Zinc, Axis Bank & HUL: Should you buy, hold or sell?

Vedanta's low cost status in zinc and efforts to reduce its aluminium CoP below $1,500 per tonne on a sustainable-basis will be a long-term positive, said a domestic brokerage

Domestic brokerages have give fresh updates on a handful of stocks that they track. Among them are Vedanta, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Zinc, Axis Bank & Hindustan Unilever. While Vedanta, Axis Bank and HUL are a 'Buy', a brokerage is ‘Neutral’ on LTIMindtree. Following the recent upside in the shares of Hindustan Zinc, a domestic brokerage has suggested 'Reduce' on the counter.

Nuvama Institutional Equities interacted with Vedanta to get an update on its ongoing expansion plans, parent’s deleveraging target and more. Nuvama said FY24 is the year of commissioning of Vedanta's ongoing expansion in zinc, aluminium, alumina, coal. The company, it said, suggested that high dividend payout will continue in FY24 and FY25. The focus will remain on curbing carbon emissions at the forefront.

LTIMindtree | Motilal Oswal Securities | Neutral

Motilal Oswal in its latest report noted that the merger formalities of L&T Infotech and Mindtree were concluded on November 14 and LTIMindtree started trading from December 5. The integration of both entities has gone off smoothly, with a few changes in terms of responsibility and without any attrition at the senior management level, the brokerage said,..

Nuvama said Hindustan Zinc (HZ) Ebitda is expected to peak out in FY23 with zinc prices likely scaling down from the FY23-average with concurrent volume CAGR of 4 per cent over FY23-FY25E to 1.1 million tonnes. Being an efficient producer, CoP is likely to reduce marginally with a fall in coal prices, the brokerage said.

Sharekhan said Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is one of the leading consumer goods companies in India with portfolio of over 50 purposeful brands having market leadership in 85 per cent of the portfolio. HUL's revenues and PAT grew at a CAGR of 9 per cent and 13 per cent over the last ten years, with operating profit margin rising 1,000 bps. The company is a big believer in the India growth story with low penetration, lower per capita consumption versus some of the developing countries and rural consumption much lower compared to urban markets providing large opportunities for consumer goods companies to achieve consistent earnings growth, it said.

Prabhudas Lilladher said its experience of attending the Axis Bank's Analyst Day was positive as there seemed to be a clear priority on profitability and consistency. The management, it said, sounded confident of maintaining operational performance as cushion on NIM would continue while medium term guidance was to reduce opex/assets by end FY25 to 2 per cent (FY22 was 2.18 per cent) by focusing on segments that are opex lighter.

Published on: Dec 06, 2022, 8:38 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 06, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
