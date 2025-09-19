Vedanta secures Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh; stock reacts

Shares of Vedanta Ltd rose in Friday’s trade after the company announced that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh.

Shares of Vedanta climbed as much as 0.7 per cent on Friday to hit a day’s high of Rs 457.95 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 455.20, even as the broader market traded lower. The stock has advanced nearly 26 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 362.20.

In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said, “The Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh, through its ‘Declaration of Preferred Bidder’ notification dated September 18, 2025, has designated the company as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the Punnam Manganese Block.”

The block, spread across 152 hectares, is currently at the G4 level of exploration. Vedanta secured the status after participating in the live e-auction process initiated under the state government’s tender dated July 10, 2025.

The mining major clarified that the grant of the composite license is contingent on several regulatory steps. “The grant of Composite License shall be subject to making of necessary payment of Performance Bank Guarantee, completion of other terms and conditions of the Tender Document, obtaining necessary approvals/permissions/clearances from various Government Departments/Agencies, and execution of agreements,” the company said.

Earlier this week, Vedanta had outlined a broader growth strategy with a sharper focus on transition metals and critical minerals. Nearly 70 per cent of the group’s revenue now comes from transition metals, underscoring its push to align with India’s green growth agenda. The company has been expanding across aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, and rare earths to accelerate the energy transition. It is also India’s sole producer of nickel, a key input for batteries and clean energy technologies.

Deepening its ESG commitments, Vedanta highlighted that it has mitigated 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions in the past three years—equivalent to the carbon absorbed by more than one billion trees annually. The company has pioneered India’s first ‘green’ aluminium and Asia’s first ‘green’ zinc, while also signing renewable energy agreements of 1.9 GW capacity and targeting 2.5 GW of round-the-clock renewable power by 2030.