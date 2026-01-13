Business Today
Vedanta shares scale fresh record high; analysts outline outlook

The continued upmove comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, approved the Scheme of Arrangement involving Vedanta Ltd and its subsidiary, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL).

Prashun Talukdar
  Updated Jan 13, 2026 5:42 PM IST
Vedanta: The stock touched a fresh all-time high of Rs 642.50 during intraday trade.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd extended their rally for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, touching a fresh all-time high of Rs 642.50 during intraday trade. The stock later pared some gains to settle 1.55 per cent higher at Rs 637.10.

The continued upmove comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, approved the Scheme of Arrangement involving Vedanta Ltd and its subsidiary, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL). In an order delivered on January 9, 2026, the tribunal gave its nod to the proposed scheme that also includes Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Malco Energy Ltd, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd.

According to the rationale submitted to the tribunal, Vedanta highlighted that the power business faces a different risk profile and competitive landscape compared with its other natural resource verticals. The company said this distinction warranted a separate structure to enable sharper focus and more targeted access to capital markets for the power segment.

Commenting on this backdrop, Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Commodity markets are doing well and Vedanta, with respect to the demerger approval, one can hold on to Vedanta and consider buying on dips with a long-term perspective. Vedanta is taking advantage of the heightened activity and momentum in the commodity cycle at this point in time."

From a technical perspective, an analyst noted the immediate support for the counter is seen around the Rs 600 level.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Vedanta has shown a sustained upward trajectory across multiple time frames. "Vedanta has demonstrated a sustained upward trend, consistently achieving higher highs across all time frames. While technical indicators are currently indicating overextension, the momentum remains strong. In terms of support levels, the Rs 600 zone is anticipated to function as an intermediate support level. It is advisable to monitor and secure profits as long as the existing momentum continues," he noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:42 PM IST
