Vedanta, Titan Company, Kirloskar Oil: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday amid weekly expiry as the sentiments remained jittered on the back of weak rupee, subdued global cues and consistent FII flows. Traders are expecting volatility to remain high. BSE Sensex dropped 533.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 84,679.86, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 167.20 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 25,860.10 for the day.



Advertisement

Select buzzing banking stocks including Vedanta, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Titan Company likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say on these stocks for Wednesday's trading session:



Titan Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,000-4,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,855

Titan is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. It has also confirmed a one-month down-sloping trendline breakout at Rs 3,895 levels on a closing basis, along with huge volumes indicating increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,000-4,100, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,890-3,820 levels.



Advertisement

Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 595-620 | Stop Loss: Rs 540

Vedanta is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The stock has also registered an all-time high at Rs 572.90, which confirms bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The daily and weekly 'band Bollinger' buy signals signify the increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 595-620, and its downside support zone is the Rs 545-540 levels.



Advertisement

Kirloskar Oil Engines | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,350-1,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,160

Kirloskar Oil has confirmed a past one-year downtrend sloping trendline breakout at Rs 1,190 levels along with huge volumes on the daily and weekly time frame. With the current rally, the stock has decisively surpassed the past four weeks' multiple resistance zone of Rs 1,195 levels on a closing basis, which supports bullish sentiments. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signals signify the increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,350-1,500, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,190-1,130 levels.