Vijay Kedia picks stake in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock in Q3; do you own it?

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has made a fresh entry into a small-cap counter that already features in the portfolio of renowned investor Ashish Kacholia.

According to quarter ended December 2025 shareholding pattern, the new addition is Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (formerly known as Advait Infratech). Kedia Securities by Vijay Kedia acquired a fresh 1.14 per cent stake or 1,25,000 equity shares in the company during the December quarter.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia, who has been holding the stock since July 2024, now holds a 2.06 per cent stake or 2,25,000 shares in the company.

On Wednesday, shares of Advait Energy edged up 0.21 per cent to t Rs 1,394.50 on the BSE, recovering slightly after settling 4.18 per cent lower at Rs 1,391.60 in the previous session. The counter had faced selling pressure recently, down nearly 37 per cent over the last six months.

The company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,525 crore and trades at a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 39.72 on a standalone basis and 35.70 on a consolidated basis. The stock is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

In a regulatory filing submitted to the bourses on Saturday, the company informed the exchange that it has bagged a domestic order worth approximately Rs 32.92 crore from the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCL).

The scope of this contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning for the conversion of several 66kV lines—including the Jamla-Mansa, Khedbrahma-Vartol, and Vijapur-Sunadarpur lines—from DOG Conductors to equivalent HTLS Conductors.