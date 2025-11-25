Vishal Mega Mart block deal ahead? Kedaara Capital mulls 13% stake sale, says report 

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd shares are in focus amid a media report suggesting promoter Kedaara Capital was looking to offload 13 per cent stake in the operator of fashion-led hypermarket. This comes months after it sold about 20 per cent of its holdings in the retailer via block deals in June 2025.

Kedaara Capital owned 2,52,74,77,956 shares or 54.11 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart via Samayat Services LLP at the end of September quarter. This stake was worth Rs 33,944 crore at Tuesday's closing price of Rs 134.30 apiece. Kedaara Capital was willing to offer a discount to sell its stake in Vishal Mega Mart, sources told CNBC-TV18. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Vishal Mega Mart offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods, through a pan-India network of Vishal Mega Mart stores and its Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

Earlier in its Q2 earnings call released last week, the company said its September quarter revenue grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 2,981 crore, with adjusted same-store sales growth staying at 12.8 per cent. One of the factors, which helped the September quarter performance was the fact that the numbers were aided by Durga Puja Festival in eastern India. Also, to a lesser extent, the benefit of Chhath Puja, which is again a popular festival in Bihar, East UP, helped the company report healthy top line.

"So, we got these benefits in September quarter this year, whilst the numbers were reported in December quarter in the last year. So, therefore, that incremental revenue, we got it in September quarter this year and we will not get it in December quarter this year, whereas, last year, there was no benefit of these festivals in September quarter and all the benefit was reported in December quarter," a company spokesperson said at earnings call.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 395 crore in Q2, which was a 30.5 per cent growth over last year. Ebitda margin for the quarter improved to 13.2 per cent vis-à-vis 12.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

PAT stood at Rs 152 crore in Q2, growing at 46.5 per cent YoY. The PAT margin was 5.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, it was 4.3 per cent for the September quarter.