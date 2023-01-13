Vishnu Chemicals to turn ex-split; Softsol buyback, Wipro Q3 results, dividend announcements & more

Shares of Vishnu Chemicals will turn ex-split today while those of Softsol India have Friday as the cord date for its share Rs 35 crore buyback. Indowind Energy will go ex-rights today. Wipro, Just Dial, and Ganesh Housing Corporation are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly results today. The board of Goyal Aluminiums will consider a stock split; the boards of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Manomay Tex India, and Praveg will consider the issue of preferential shares.

Vishnu Chemicals will turn ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 to shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Softsol India has Friday as the record date for its proposed share buyback. The buyback is for up to 20,58,824 shares at Rs 170 apiece. In the case of Indowind Energy, the company had announced a rights issue of 3,58,96,594 fully paid-up shares at Rs 12 a piece, aggregating to Rs 43.07 crore. Today is the record date for the purpose of determining the names of the equity shareholders who would be eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue.

Wipro will report December quarter results today. Wipro is expected to log a 2-3 per cent YoY rise in profit on a 15-16 percent-plus growth in sales. The impact of wage hikes will be visible on margins, analysts said who largely expect Wipro to guide for a muted 0-2 per cent revenue growth (in constant currency terms) for the March quarter. The IT firm will be December quarter results on Friday, a day after Infosys' quarter earnings. As per Wipro, the quarterly results will be out post-market hours. Wipro's results will be available in the investors' section of the company’s website and well as on stock exchanges.

Just Dial and Ganesh Housing Corporation are some other companies that are scheduled to report quarterly results. The board of Goyal Aluminiums will meet today to consider the split of shares and the consequent amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association of the company, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals. The company board will also consider the appointment of a statutory auditor to fill the casual vacancy.

Also read: SGX Nifty up 43 points: Asian markets, dollar movement, Q3 earnings, FPI flows & more

Also read: Global stocks rise, dollar stumbles after US inflation data