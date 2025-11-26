Waaree Energies shares in focus as income tax officials complete investigation

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the company informed stock exchanges that income tax officials have completed investigations at some of its offices and facilities. Waaree Energies said all its plant operations and offices functioned uninterrupted during the period and continued to operate normally.

To recall, the company had earlier intimation stock exchanges on November 18, 2025, relating to investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961 by the Income Tax Department ati ts facilities in India.

"We hereby inform that the said action is completed today, and the company had extended its full co-operation on the matter. All the plant operations and offices functioned uninterrupted during the period and continues to operate so," it said.

Waaree Energies recently said Sangam Solar One Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has set up 2 solar module line manufacturing facility having annual capacity of 750 MW each totaling to 1500 MW at its factory at Samakhiali-Kutch, Gujarat. It commenced operations at such facility with effect from November 15, 2025, Waaree Energies said.

This month only, Waaree Energies received an order for supply of 360MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects.

Also, Waaree Power Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited informed the company that it has today acquired 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy (India) Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 53.20 crore. Consequently, Racemosa Energy (India) Private Limited has become step-down

subsidiary of the company effective.