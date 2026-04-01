Warren Buffett on Apple stock: ‘Sold it too soon…would buy a lot of it…’

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he offloaded Apple shares a bit too early. However, the veteran investor is keeping the door open to scoop up more of the tech giant, provided the price is right.

Speaking to CNBC's Becky Quick on Tuesday, Buffett said he sold Apple stock too soon. “I sold it too soon. But, I bought it even sooner," he said during the interview.

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Apple currently commands a massive market capitalisation of $3.73 trillion. The stock has been on a run, gaining nearly 13.71% over a one-year period. In the last overnight session on the Nasdaq Composite, the counter jumped 2.90% to settle at $253.79.

The broader market is currently facing turmoil. Despite Apple falling more than 14% from its recent high and shedding over 6% this month, Yet, for Buffett, the iPhone maker isn't quite at an attractive entry point to load up again, the report noted

According to CNBC report, "It's not impossible that Apple would get to a price, we would buy a lot of it," Buffett said. "But not in this market."

Even after trimming the stake down to $61.96 billion at the end of last yeaaccy, as CNBC cited InsiderScore data, Apple firmly remains Berkshire Hathaway’s largest single holding.

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"I'm very happy to have it be our largest holding," he stated. "I was not happy to have it be as large as almost everything else combined."

"Tim Cook has done better with the hand. Steve Jobs — he couldn't have done what Steve Jobs did — but Steve Jobs handed him a hand that Steve would not have done as well," Buffett added.