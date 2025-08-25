Business Today
Westcoast Paper, JK Paper: Paper shares rise up to 17% today, here's why 

Paper stocks rise: While shares of Pudumjee Paper Products rose up to 9.3% to Rs 145, shares of JK Paper climbed 15% to Rs  401 on BSE. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025 12:52 PM IST
Shares of paper and paper products firms rose up to 17% on Monday after the Central government imposed Minimum Import Price (MIP) on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board. The move is aimed at supporting domestic manufacturers. An increase in packaging demand requirement ahead of festive season is also seen as another trigger behind the stock. Capacity expansion is being done to meet the rising demand. 

While shares of Pudumjee Paper Products rose up to 9.3% to Rs 145, shares of JK Paper climbed 15% to Rs  401 on BSE. 

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd stock climbed up to 16.63% to Rs 179.15 and Westcoast Paper shares gained 14.30% to Rs 553.45. 

Andhra Paper shares gained 11.16% to Rs 82.21 on BSE in the afternoon session today. 

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has tightened import conditions for certain paper and paperboard products by amending the Import Policy under Chapter 48 of ITC HS, 2022.

Through Notification No. 26/2025-26 issued on August 22, 2025, the government has made compulsory registration under the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS) mandatory for specified HS codes and imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of Rs 67,220 per MT on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB) imports till March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:52 PM IST
