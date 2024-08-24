While the Sensex is near record highs, these large-cap stocks have declined up to 25%. Do you own any?

Amid the current market volatility, large-cap equity benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped nearly 1% from its record highs of 82,129.49, scaled on August 1, 2024. On the other hand, several large-cap companies have experienced significant declines from their 52-week highs.

Data available from ACE Equity shows that as of August 22, 2024, 10 stocks that are part of the BSE100 index have declined as much as 25% from their respective 52-week high. Companies from a range of sectors, including banking, construction, finance, hospitality, and trading, have all been affected, reflecting broader economic challenges.

IDFC First Bank and YES Bank, both from the banking sector, have witnessed a 25% decline each from their respective 52-week highs. For IDFC First Bank, the decline is from a high of Rs 100.74 apiece on September 5, 2023, down to a closing price of Rs 75.37 on August 22, 2024, with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 56,379 crore. YES Bank saw its share price fall from its one-year high price of Rs 32.81 on February 9, 2024, to Rs 24.58 on August 22. It had a market cap of Rs 77,044 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank has seen a 22% drop, from a peak of Rs 813 on January 8, 2024, to Rs 633 on August 22. Its m-cap now stands at Rs 47,060 crore. Similarly, APL Apollo Tubes in the iron & steel sector tanked 22% from Rs 1,806 on September 6, 2023, to Rs 1,417, with a current market cap of Rs 39,334 crore.

In the construction materials sector, Shree Cement saw a 19% decline, with its stock price falling from Rs 30,710 on February 1, 2024, to Rs 24,996. It has a latest m-cap of Rs 90,189 crore.

From the hospitality sector, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has slipped 18% from 52-week highs of 1,148 scaled on May 22, 2024, to Rs 939 and has a current m-cap of Rs 75,132 crore.

The banking sector continues to feel the selling pressure, with IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank each experiencing an 18% decline. IndusInd Bank’s market cap stands at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, with a closing price of Rs 1,383, down from a high of Rs 1,694 on January 15, 2024. Punjab National Bank has a market cap of Rs 1.29 lakh crore, with its stock falling to Rs117.35 from a high of Rs142.90 on April 30, 2024.

In the finance sector, Bajaj Finance also declined by 18%, with its shares dropping from Rs 8,190 on October 6, 2023, to Rs 6,742, and a latest m-cap of Rs 4.18 lakh crore.

Adani Enterprises, a major player in the trading sector, experienced a 17% fall, from a high of Rs 3,743 on June 3, 2024, to Rs 3,100. The flagship Adani Group company has a market capitalisation of Rs 3.53 lakh crore.

This widespread decline across various sectors underscores the current economic headwinds affecting the broader market, with investors navigating through uncertain terrain.