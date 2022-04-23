Who were the top gainers and losers last week? Here's a wrap

Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a negative note on Friday amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

The sell-off was so intense that all 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red. After Friday's session, Sensex is now down 1141 points or 1.96 per cent and Nifty has lost 1.74 per cent or 303 points this week.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers during the last five sessions.

Top Losers

Infosys: The IT stock fell by Rs 162 or 9.32 per cent at Rs 1585.70 during the week. During the last trading session, Infosys closed 2.03 per cent lower at Rs 1585.70 on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6.67 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: The lender fell 7.47 per cent or Rs 109.40 during the week. On Friday, ten stocks ended 1.37 per cent lower at Rs 1,355. The market cap of the IT firm fell to Rs 7.51 lakh crore.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm was among the top losers on a weekly basis, falling 7.33 per cent or Rs 103.35 in five sessions. The stock ended 0.50 per cent lower at Rs 1307.05 on Friday.

HDFC: The stock of the mortgage lender fell 7.19 per cent or Rs 171 during the week. The large-cap stock ended 1.09 per cent lower at 2206 on Friday. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The large-cap stock lost 3.87 per cent or Rs 621 in the last five sessions. The stock fell 2.43 per cent at Rs 15,450 on Friday. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

Top Gainers

Coal India: The large-cap stock ended at Rs 202 on NSE. It was the top Nifty gainer for this week, rising 8.33 per cent or Rs 15.55. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 209 today.

RIL: RIL share closed 0.85 per cent lower at 2758 today. However, the stock has gained 8.12 per cent or Rs 207 during the week. The market cap of RIL stood at Rs 18.66 lakh crore. It hit an all-time high of Rs 2,800 in Friday's session.

M&M: The IT sector stock gained 6.30 per cent or Rs 54.55 during the week. The stock ended 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 920.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto stock gained 5.82 per cent or Rs 435 in the last five trading sessions. The market cap of Maruti stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The stock ended 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 7903 on Friday.

Eicher Motors: The auto stock gained 5.62 per cent or Rs 140.05 in the last five trading sessions. The market cap of Eicher Motors stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The stock ended 0.79 per cent lower at Rs 2,631 on Friday.