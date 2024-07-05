Why is HDFC Bank stock falling today? Nomura shares target price

India's third most-valued stock HDFC Bank Ltd took a beating on Friday, falling over 4 per cent and shaving Rs 53,000 crore off its market capitalisation following the lender's June quarter business update on loans and advances and deposit growth.

Both loan and deposit growths are generally seasonally soft for HDFC Bank in the June quarter. The private lender saw 1-3 per cent sequential Q1 growth in loans and deposits in the last three years. But the reported numbers this time are a tad lower than usual, Nomura India said in its latest note.

Following the Q1 update, the HDFC Bank stock fell 4.19 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,654.25 on BSE. HDFC Bank reported 11 per cent year-on-year or flat sequential growth in its gross asset under management (AUM) on a pro- forma basis. Net of loan sell-downs, gross loans declined 0.8 per cent sequentially, while YoY growth stood at a soft 10.8 per cent YoY.

Deposit growth was soft during the quarter, growing at 15.3 per cent YoY on a pro-forma basis, and flat QoQ. CASA declined 5 per cent QoQ, and as a result the CASA ratio was down 190 bps sequentially to 36 per cent.

"HDFC Bank's loan and deposit growth (on pro-forma basis) are tracking below our FY25F estimates of 12 per cent YoY and 17 per cent YoY, respectively. While HDFCB’s balance sheet course correction is underway, we believe this process will be gradual. At current valuations (2.3x one-year forward BVPS), we do not see a case for significant outperformance vs other private banks. Maintain Neutral," Nomura India said while suggesting a target price of Rs 1,660 on the stock.

For now, MOFSL has maintained its 'Buy' on the stock.