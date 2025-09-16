Why this Lalit Modi-backed multibagger sin stock showing 65% fall today in some apps today

Godfrey Phillips shares ex-bonus: Multibagger sin stock Godfrey Phillips India might be showing up to 67 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. It had announced to issue bonus stocks for the eligible shareholders in a 2:1 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in its stock price.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Godfrey Phillips India had announced issue of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio on August 04, 2025, meaning two issue of new fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for every one existing equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each held by the eligible investors as on record date. It announced Tuesday, September 16, 2025 as the record date for the issue of bonus shares.

With this move, the cigarettes and tobacco products player has joined the league of HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Patanjali Foods, Ashok Leyland, Samvardhana Motherson International, Container Corporation of India, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Anand Rathi Wealth, Indraprastha Gas and Garware Technical Fibres, all of which have carried out bonus this year.

Advertisement

Godfrey Phillips India had announced to issue 10,39,87,840 bonus shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, taking the post-issue share capital to 15,59,81,760 shares with a face value of Rs 2. Shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Godfrey Phillips. Investors buying the stock on or after the record date will not be considered eligible.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India settled at Rs 10,227.10 on Wednesday and opened at Rs 3504.95 on Tuesday, post the adjustment of 2:1 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting an up to 65 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

Advertisement

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Godfrey Phillips surged nearly 8 per cent to Rs 3675, with its total market capitalization hitting at Rs 55,000 crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly 11 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 3,816.85, hit in August 2025. The stock has zoomed nearly 250 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 1,370.30 hit on January 28, 2025.

What makes bonus shares attractive for investors is that they come free of cost. Godfrey Phillips India will draw on its free reserves and surplus to issue the additional shares, which will carry the same face value as the existing ones.

The impact of a bonus issue is straightforward: it increases the number of shares in circulation, which trims down the company’s free reserves and lowers earnings per share (EPS). As a result, the stock price adjusts downward. However, There is no dilution of equity.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India have zoomed 975 per cent in the last five year, delivering multibagger returns to the investors. Its return has topped 1,000 per cent from its covid-19 lows. The stock has rallied more than 100 per cent in the year 2025 so far. It is up 65 per cent in the last six months period.

Advertisement

Promoters own 72.58 per cent stake in the company, while public investors own 27.42 per cent stake as of June 30, 2025. Businessman and former cricket administrator Lalit Modi served Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India. His son Ruchir Lalit Modi and mother Bina Modi are among the promoters of the company. Lalit Modi is also chairman of Modi Enterprises.

Among key shareholders , HSBC Mutual Funds, via multiple schemes, owns 1.94 per cent stake while mutual funds cumulatively own 3.52 per cent stake in it as of Q1FY26. Nearly 60,000 retail investors own about 11.70 per cent stake, or more than 61.27 lakh shares in Godfrey Phillips India as of Q1FY26.

Godfrey Phillips India reported a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit at Rs 356.3 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue surged 36.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,486 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda increased 25.3 per cent to Rs 338 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 22.7 per cent for the quarter.