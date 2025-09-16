Lupin, Cochin Shipyard, Apeejay Surrendra: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices snapped the 7-day winning streak and settled lower on the back of profit booking on Monday ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting later this week. However, sentiments remained largely positive. BSE Sensex shed 118.96 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 81,785.74, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 44.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 25,069.20 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Lupin, Cochin Shipyard and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Lupin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,118.50-2,315 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,830

Lupin has given a breakout from a downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart after a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating the end of the corrective structure and signaling a potential resumption of bullish momentum. This breakout suggests renewed buying interest and strengthens the possibility of an upward trend continuation. The breakout is supported by a bullish candlestick formation along with a noticeable rise in volumes, confirming active participation from market participants and validating the breakout strength. The RSI is currently placed at 53.11, trending upward and moving above the neutral 50 zone, highlighting improving momentum and further upside potential. The MACD, though still below the neutral line, has shown a positive crossover, with the MACD line moving above the signal line, reflecting early signs of accumulation and building a bullish undertone. Buy for short-term targets of Rs 2,118.50 – Rs 2314, with a stop-loss placed at Rs 1830.

Advertisement

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels | Buy | Target Price: Rs 178 | Stop Loss: Rs 147

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is attempting a breakout from symmetrical triangle formation, supported by a rising daily trendline. A sustained move above Rs 161 would provide the first confirmation of strength, reducing the risk of false breakout. The stock is backed by strong volumetric support in the Rs 147-150 zone, as indicated by the volume profit, where significant accumulation has taken place. Momentum indicators add further confirmation, with RSI trending near 57 in the bullish zone. MACD is showing a positive crossover, both signaling scope for continued upside. For risk control, a stop-loss should be placed at Rs 147, while the upside potential extends towards Rs 178 in the near-term.

Advertisement

Recommended by: SMIFS



Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,200| Stop Loss: Rs 1,600

After a decisive correction, Cochin Shipyard has found support near its 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA. We are witnessing a triple bottom formation around these long-term moving averages placed near 1600 levels. The stock has finally broken out of a bullish inverse head & shoulders pattern, indicating strength. We advise traders to accumulate in the Rs 1,820–1,780 range for an upside target of Rs 2,200, with a stop loss at Rs 1,600.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers