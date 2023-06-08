Wipro, D-link India, Titagarh Wagons, Sula Vineyards among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. Sensex gained 350.08 points to 63,142.96 and Nifty50 rose 127.40 points to 18,726.40. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added over a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX spiked a per cent to 11.44-level.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The company has inked a licence agreement for a 60-room property in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q3 of FY25.

Titagarh Wagons

The Board of Titagarh Wagons will consider a proposal to raise funds on June 10 by issue equity of shares or other securities including through preferential issue.

Hatsun Agro Board

The company's board to meet on July 5 for the sale of the windmill division of the company by way of transfer of all the assets and liabilities related to that on a slump sale basis.

D-link India

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has sold a partial stake in smallcap company D-link India through open market transactions on Wednesday.

Tech Mahindra

Life Insurance Corp (LIC), one of the biggest domestic institutional investors in India, has increased its stake in IT services company Tech Mahindra.

Zydus Lifesciences

The pharma firm has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tadalafil Tablets.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The Board is scheduled to meet on June 12 to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-111 compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds or Tier-IT Bonds up to Rs 750 crore, in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

Wipro

Wipro and Cisco launch managed private 5G-as-a-service solutions to accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

Sula Vineyards

The country's leading winemaker said it has identified a new chief financial officer and has launched three new luxury villas at Beyond Resort in Nasik.

Jindal Poly Films

The company said it is buying a 100 percent stake in JPF Netherlands Investment BV, a Netherlands-based entity, which is engaged in the business of packaging films business through its three operational wholly owned subsidiaries based out of France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.