Wipro Q4 FY25 results: Profit rises 26% to Rs 3,570 crore; revenue up 1%

Homegrown IT firm Wipro Ltd on Wednesday said it recorded a 25.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 3,569.6 crore compared to Rs 2,834.6 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

The company's revenue from operations climbed 1.33 per cent to Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 22,208.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross revenue stood at Rs 22,500 crore, marking an increase of 1.3 per cent YoY. However, IT services segment revenue was down 2.3 per cent YoY.

IT services operating margin for Q4 FY25 was at 17.5 per cent, up 1.1 per cent YoY. Wipro said its voluntary attrition came at 15 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director at Wipro, said, "We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we're focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth."

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer at Wipro, mentioned Q4 operating margins expanded 110 basis points (bps) YoY. "Our focus on execution rigour has ensured that our margins have steadily expanded even in a softening revenue environment. Our endeavor will be to maintain the margin in a narrow band in the coming quarters," she added.

Wipro, while sharing the outlook for June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), said, it expects revenue from IT services business segment to be in the $2,505-2,557 million range.

"This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5 per cent to (-)1.5 per cent in constant currency terms," the IT firm also said.

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Wipro shares settled 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 247.50.