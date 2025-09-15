Wipro, TCS, Nestle, JSW Steel: Low MF-owned Nifty stocks saw Aug buying; time to buy?

Four of five Nifty stocks with least mutual fund (MF) holdings - namely Nestle India, JSW Steel, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw some institutional buying in August. Only one of these names is a consensus 'Buy', data compiled from publicly available Trendlyne data suggests.

Data showed fund managers owned 25-33 per cent stake in top banks Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank in the June quarter.

Their holding in Adani Enterprises at 2.67 per cent in Q1 was lowest among Nifty companies. While Adani Enterprises saw MF selling in August, other least preferred MF stocks Nestle India (MF stake in Q1: 3.94 per cent), JSW Steel (4.25 per cent), Wipro (4.29 per cent) and TCS (5.13 per cent) saw MF buying for the month.

In the case of JSW Steel, MFs bought 6.4 per cent additional shares in August, with the institutional class holding Rs 10,920 crore worth 10.64 crore JSW Steel shares at the end of August. This stock is a consensus 'Hold' with 16 out of 32 recent recommendations either suggesting either Hold or Sell.

"We expect JSW Steel to continue to capture market share as domestic demand improves aided by GST rationalization. JSW Steel remains India’s fastest growing steel producer with its superior execution capabilities. Over the last 5 years, its VASP volumes improved from 7.2mt to 15.4mt while its India crude steel capacity grew at 14 per cent CAGR to 34.2mtpa – highest amongst peers," PL Capital said. This brokerage has 'Hold' rating with a target of Rs 1,064 on the stock.

In cases of Wipro and TCS, MF holding in terms of number of shares held increased 1.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, month-on-month (MoM). TCS is a consensus buy based on 44 analyst recommendations (31 either buy or strong buy). Wipro is a consensus 'Hold' (14 out of 43 Hold calls; only 10 buy or strong buys).

"IT players continue to face headwinds from macro uncertainties, delayed decision-making, increased project scrutiny, and persistent weakness in discretionary budgets which would weigh on revenue growth. However, deal intake is likely to be steady, supported by cost optimization, legacy modernization, vendor consolidation, and growing AI investments," Emkay Global said recently. Its pecking order in the IT pack is Infosys, TCS, LTIMindtree, HCL Tech and Wipro.

In Nestle India, MF bought 1.2 per cent additional shares MoM. They held Rs 11,480 crore worth Wipro shares, Rs 59,930 crore worth TCS shares and Rs 8,420 crore worth Nestle India share in August. Nestle too is a consensus 'Hold' with 26 of 36 recent recommendations either Hold or Sell.

That said, Axis Securities in a note this month expects Nestle's sales, Ebitda and PAT to grow at 10 per cent, 13 per cent, and 13 per cent CAGR over 2022-FY27E, respectively. At 64 times FY27E, it recommended a 'Buy' on the stock with a near-term target of Rs 1,270.

TCS (down 24 per cent) and Wipro (down 16.44 per cent) have seen weakness in 2025 so far. Nestle India is up 12 per cent while JSW Steel has rallied 21.94 per cent during the same period.