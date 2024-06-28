YES Bank, IRCON, IRFC, Paytm, Adani Green, RVNL, SJVN among 65 shares meeting new F&O eligibility criteria

scorecardresearch
Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, RVNL Ltd Paytm Ltd, LIC, Avenue Supermarts and JSW Energy are some of the stocks that could see F&O inclusion.

YES Bank Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) Adani Green Energy Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), IRFC, and SJVN Ltd are among five dozen stocks that meet the new eligibility criteria for futures and options (F&O) inclusion.

Sebi has revised the thresholds for stocks entering or exiting the F&O segment by revising the criteria. The Median Quarter Sigma Order Size (MQSOS) requirement over the last six months has been increased to Rs 75 lakh from Rs 25 lakh on a rolling basis. The Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) has been raised to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 500 crore .

The regulator also stipulates that the Average Daily Value (ADV) over the last six months must not fall below Rs 30 crore, compared to the previous threshold of Rs 10 crore.

They included Zomato Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, IRFC Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Union Bank Ltd and BSE Ltd. Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, RVNL Ltd Paytm Ltd, LIC, Avenue Supermarts and JSW Energy are some other stocks that could see F&O inclusion. Bank of India, SJVN, Oil India, Cochin Shipyard, IRCON International, Mazagon Dock, Swan Energy and Kalyan Jewellers Ltd are other stocks that Nuvama sees in the eligible list.

As per Nuvama, stocks suchb as Balrampur Chini, Can Fin Homes, GNFC

Gujarat Gas, IPCA Labs, L&T Technology, The Ramco Cement, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Pharma and United Breweries could also see exits, as per Nuvama's analysis on best-effort basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 28, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
