Yes Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 123% to Rs 452 crore, asset quality robust

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 452 crore for the quarter-ended March 31, a 123 percent jump from the Rs 202 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing asset stood at 1.7 percent, down from 2.2 percent in the same quarter last year. The net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.6 percent, a 0.80 percent improvement on a year-on-year basis.

Net interest margins, a key profitability indicator for the lender stayed flat sequentially at 2.4%.

A net interest income (NII) of Rs 2,153 crore was a marginal uptick of 2 per cent compared to Rs 2,105 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Provisions for the quarter fell 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 470.8 crore. In the previous quarter, there was a sharp uptick in provisions.

Net advances grew at 13.8 percent YoY and stood at Rs 2.27 lakh crore on the back of SME growth and mid corporate advances and rebound in corporate segment.



Total deposits stood at Rs 2.6 lakh crore, up 22.5 percent. CASA ratio at 30.9 percent vs. 30.8 percent in Q4FY23. Most banks have been shoring up their deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions in the banking system and healthy demand for loans. That has weighed on their lending margins. Yes Bank's loans grew 12.1% on year, while deposits rose more than 22%.

Shares of the bank closed for trading on April 26 at Rs 26.15 apiece, 0.73 percent up on BSE.