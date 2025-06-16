YES Bank shares climb after 4-session slide; here's what analysts say

Shares of YES Bank Ltd ended higher on Monday, snapping a four-day losing run. The stock rose 0.45 per cent to close at Rs 20.25. The uptick followed an upgrade by global rating agency Moody's, which raised the private lender's rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and revised the outlook to 'stable'. The agency also upgraded YES Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1.

Analysts see strong support for YES Bank around the Rs 19–19.87 range, which could limit downside. A decisive move above Rs 21 may trigger fresh upside momentum, with a potential target of up to Rs 23 in the near term.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that YES Bank has a solid support range in the Rs 19.50–19 zone, which could help absorb any short-term dips. He added that a renewed upward momentum is likely only if the stock breaks above the Rs 21–21.50 zone.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), noted that support on the counter will be at Rs 19.5 and resistance at Rs 21. "A decisive move above Rs 21 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 23. The expected trading range will be between Rs 19 and Rs 23 for the short term," he stated.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "YES Bank's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 19.87. A daily close above resistance of Rs 21 could lead to an upside target of Rs 23 in the near term."

Last month, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank through a secondary transaction valued at Rs 13,483 crore. The deal includes the purchase of a 13.19 per cent stake from the State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs 8,889 crore and a combined 6.81 per cent stake from a consortium of other banks for Rs 4,594 crore, for Rs 21.5 per share.

The participating banks include Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.