YES Bank shares in focus on Rs 345 crore income-tax refund; key details 

YES Bank on Thursday said it received an order on December 31, 2025 from the tax department that resulted in an income-tax refund of about Rs 345 crore, including interest. Part of this refund will be booked in the bank’s profit and loss account and is material under SEBI disclosure norms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The refund followed appeals filed by the bank against earlier tax orders for FY17 (AY 2016–17). The first-level appellate authority ruled in the bank’s favour, after which the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer issued a consolidated “order giving effect” to implement those rulings.

"Pursuant to the orders passed by the first level appellate authority, the bank received a consolidated OGE (i.e., order giving effect) from the JAO on December 31, 2025, wherein computation statement determined income-tax refund of Rs 345 crore (including interest u/s 244A). Out of the aforesaid refund, the amount to be recognised in the Profit and Loss statement of the Bank is in excess of the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulation," YES Bank said.

In another filing, the bank updated stock exchanges about the additional tax demand of Rs 292.29 crore that was determined by the Centralized Processing Center for AY 2017-18. "In this regard, the Bank filed rectification application with the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO) and is now in receipt of the rectification order on December 31, 2025. As per the said rectification order, the JAO has substantially reduced the additional demand. In respect of the balance demand, the Bank continues to be in relevant proceedings before the income tax authorities.," YES Bank said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in third exchange filing, YES Bank said it has received Rs 189 crore from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio. This was in reference to its earlier disclosure pertaining to Sale of NPA Portfolio to JC Flower ARC on December 17, 2022.

"Since the amount (in excess of the underlying carrying value of the trust), is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations," YES Bank said.