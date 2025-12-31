YES Bank, Waaree Energies, Swiggy, Union Bank of India shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of YES Bank, Waaree Energies Ltd, Swiggy, Premier Energies, Union Bank of India and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd will be in focus today as the lenders will be included in the Nifty Bank index, while the remaining four stocks will begin their innings in the futures & options (F&O) segment from January series, which kicks off from December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

YES Bank Ltd and Union Bank of India are already in F&O segment and with their entry in the Nifty Bank index, these stocks are likely to see inflows of $33 million (Rs 296.53 crore) and $31 million (Rs 278.56 crore), said Nuvama Alternative Research. In terms of volumes, Nuvama sees 13.89 crore shares of YES Bank and 1.9 crore shares of Union Bank of India exchanging hands.

The broader passive indices will witness flow adjustments driven by changes in free-float weights. Additionally, several strategy indices will undergo inclusions and exclusions, said Nuvama Alternative Research. The Nifty Indices quarterly rejig for broader indices and semi annual rejig for strategic indices is scheduled for December 30, 2025.

F&O contracts for Swiggy Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Premier Energies Ltd will be available for these stocks from today. These four stocks will replace names like HFCL Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems and NCC Ltd. These stocks will be available in the cash segment only.

Advertisement

Shares of Premier Energies have tanked more than 36 per cent, while shares of Swiggy are down 30 per cent in 2025 so far, marking their entry in the worst performing midcap stocks for this calendar. Bajaj Holdings & Investment has dropped nearly 6 per cent so far. Waaree Energies, however, have gained nearly 4 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Beside this, lot sizes for several indices including NIfty, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap select index have also changed from today, according to a circular from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), issued in October.

The lot size for Nifty 50 will be revised from 75 to 65, Nifty Bank from 35 to 30, Nifty Financial Services from 65 to 60, and Nifty Midcap Select from 140 to 120. NSE also clarified that the lot size for Nifty Next 50 will remain unchanged. The January 2026 weekly and monthly contracts will reflect the revised market lots.



Advertisement

(Note: One Dollar ($)= Rs 89.85 in this report).