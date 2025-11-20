YES Bank stock takes a breather, is the uptrend still intact?

Shares of YES Bank are in a short-term uptrend with investors waiting for a clear direction for the private sector lender. With gains of 18% in three months, the YES Bank stock is trading near the 52-week high of Rs 24.30 reached on October 10, 2025. For the stock to stage a decisive rally, it will need to scale a fresh 52 week high.

The stock has gained 41% from its 52 week low of Rs 16.02 reached on March 12, 2025.

In the current session, YES Bank shares were trading nearly a percent lower at Rs 22.72 in the afternoon trading. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 71,095 crore.

YES Bank has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 55.7, signaling the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shitij Gandhi, Sr Research Analyst (Technical), SMC Global Securities says, "Yes Bank is currently moving inside a symmetrical triangle, which simply means the stock is taking a breather after a strong run-up in October. Prices are getting squeezed between higher lows and lower highs, showing that both buyers and sellers are waiting for a clear direction. The good part is that the stock is still trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which keeps the overall trend positive.

Technically, if Yes Bank manages to break above Rs 24 mark with good volume, it could start another leg higher toward Rs 25–Rs 26.50 zone. On the downside, support lies near Rs 22. For now, it’s a calm consolidation phase before the next directional move."

Sebi registered independent analyst Abhijeet said "YES Bank stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 23.25. A Daily close below support of Rs 22.5 could lead to a target of Rs 20.3 in the near term."